Vincentians are being reminded to ensure that they are fully vaccinated to avoid being seriously affected by Covid 19, during the Carnival Season.

The reminder has come from Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid-19 Update.

