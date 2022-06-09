Total number of Active Covid-19 cases now climbs to 184

The number of active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now climbed to 184.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says 38 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, from 135 PCR Tests, and 38 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

40 recoveries were noted on Wednesday, and three persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Two are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

8,883 cases of Covid 19 and 8,591 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 108 persons have died from the disease.

71,236 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 36,669 persons have received their first dose; 30,742 have received their second dose and 3,825 persons have received boosters.

