The Crime Prevention Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, is advising Vincentians and visitors to be on the lookout for counterfeit notes during the Carnival Season.

Chairperson of the Unit, Sergeant Carla Timm said persons must be vigilant to curtail the spread of these notes.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

