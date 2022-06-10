Minister Saboto Caesar outlines the plans for the fisheries sector

Plans for the local Fisheries sector were outlined here this week by Minister responsible for Fisheries Saboto Caesar.

Minister Caesar was speaking during the Fisherman’s Day activities held at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre on Monday.

The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture hosted a scaled-down version of Fisherman’s Day on Monday, following a two-year break, due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Division says 2798.31 pounds of fish were landed at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre, during Monday’s activities

A formal prize-giving ceremony will be held at a later date.

Meanwhile local Fishermen have been commended for continuing to provide an affordable source of protein for Vincentians, even as the cost of other food has been increasing.

The commendation came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

Minister Gonsalves was speaking with NBC’s Colvin Harry, during Monday’s Fisherman’s Day activities at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre.

