Minister Saboto Caesar highlights the need for more collaboration among countries in the OECS sub-region

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has highlighted the need for a greater level of collaboration among countries in the OECS sub-region, in the development of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

He made the point during a News Conference held on Friday, to mark the culmination of a three-day visit to the state by a delegation from St. Lucia.

The delegation arrived here last Wednesday to discuss issues relating to the Cannabis Industry.

Minister Caesar said OECS member states can work together to develop the Industry.

Minister Caesar said an ideal opportunity is being presented for the development of the Cannabis Industry in the OECS region.

