Eight contestants have been named to compete for the title of Miss SVG 2022

The delegates were introduced to the public, during a Sashing Ceremony hosted by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC at the Murray Heights Hotel last night.

The contestants are: Shanyah Peters-Miss Flow, Shannan John- Miss CEDCO, Arielle Ollivierre-Miss St. Vincent Brewery, Shadyn Maclean-Miss Davyn, Tanique Swift-Miss Massy Stores, Jada Ross-Miss Lotto, Rockell Coombs-Miss Intransit Export, Pallavi Browne-Miss Play 4

Delivering remarks at last night’s event, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee of the CDC, Aviar Charles, said this year’s Pageant will be staged on October 29th.

Miss Charles spoke of some innovations being introduced this year

