Kezron Walters wins the Public Service Public Speaking Competition

Four Public Servants competed in the Public Service Public Speaking Competition, last night which was won by Lawyer, Kezron Walters.

Mr. Walters, representing the Ministry of Legal Affairs, was adjudged overall winner after he won both the Prepared Speech and Impromptu Speech during the competition.

Kadie Samuel from the Ministry of Urban Development placed 2nd; Nathaniel Williams from the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office {CIPO} placed 3rd and Shelly-Ann Alexander Ross from the Ministry of Health placed 4th.

The competitors spoke on the topic “The General Public is fully aware of the mandate of all Government Ministries and Departments, and the work being implemented to advance the sustainable Development Goals, as we recover from recent disasters, disease and pandemic.

Mr. Walter’s Impromptu speech focused on “NEMO”.

