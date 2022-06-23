June 23rd marks World Public Service Day

A Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown this evening, to commemorate World Public Service Day.

Public Servants across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are joining with their counterparts across the globe to observe the day today.

World Public Service Day has been set aside to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognize the work of Public Servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

To coincide with the day, the Public Sector Reform Unit is hosting a week of activities with the theme: Charting Our Road to Recovery – Affirming the Sustainable Development Goals.

Deputy Director of the Unit, Elvis Charles urged Public Servants to attend this evening’s Thanksgiving Service.

The Thanksgiving Service is set to begin at six this evening at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

It will feature performances from Public Servants, and will be held with theme: He Knows My Name

