 FIFA approves squads for this year’s World Cup in Qatar

FIFA has approved 26-man squads for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The move is in line with recent national competitions, and is an expansion on the 23-man squads that had been used before the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA also said up to 15 substitutes can be named for a game, meaning that no player misses out.

The deadline for all 32 countries competing to submit their final squads is 20th October, 30 days before the first game between Senegal and the Netherlands.

FIFA has also decided that no more than 26 people, up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials, of which one must be the team doctor, will be allowed to sit on the bench.

