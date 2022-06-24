Sha’Carri Richardson fails to advance to the Women’s US Track and Field championships

American, Sha’Carri Richardson failed to advance past the first round in the Women’s 100 metres at the US Track and Field championships in Oregon yesterday.

In what is the American team’s trials for the World Championships at the same venue in July, the 22-year-old Richardson was fifth in her heat.

Richardson, who missed the Olympics in Tokyo last year after testing positive for marijuana, ran yesterday’s heat 11.31 seconds.

In the Men’s 100 metres, Fred Kerley won his heat in a world-leading time of 9.83 seconds.

Aleia Hobbs was fastest in the Women’s 100 metres in 10.88 seconds.

Richardson, who was down at 23rd overall, can still make the World Championships because she is also competing in the Women’s 200 metres.

Reigning world champion, Christian Coleman who was omitted from the Tokyo Olympics because of an 18-month ban for missing three drugs tests, won his 100 metres heat in 10.08 seconds.

Coleman automatically qualifies for the 100 metres at the World Championships having won the event in Doha in 2019.

Allyson Felix, now 36, who will retire at the end of the season, won her Women’s 400 metres heat in 52.30 seconds.

