The SVG Coast Guard Service Youth Development Summer Program will be back this year

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service said its Youth Development Summer Program will be back for this year after a 2 year absence due to the COVID19 Pandemic.

This was revealed by Chief Petty Officer from the SVG Coast Guard Service, Damian Franklin during the Police of the Beat program aired on NBC Radio, earlier this week.

Chief Petty Officer Franklin said this year’s Summer Program will run from July 11th to August 20th and it will run in three phases.

Chief Petty Officer Franklin said this year they will be hosting the Summer Program in a different format that it has been held in previous years.

He said they will have more participants in this year’s program.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

