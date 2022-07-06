The 43rd Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government has come to an end

The need for a significantly enhanced transportation system throughout the region was among issues addressed by CARICOM Heads at the 43rd Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government.

The meeting was held in Suriname from July 3rd to 5th, under the chairmanship of the President of Suriname.

Speaking at the Closing Press Conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the establishment of a new Regional Air Carrier is being discussed between the Caribbean Community and Guyana.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the issue of Fast Ferry Transport was also discussed by the CARICOM Heads.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at Closing Press Conference of the 43rd Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government.

The 34th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference will take place in The Bahamas in February 2023.

