Traffic changes will be in place for tomorrow in the area of Little Tokyo to Rose Place

Some traffic changes will be in place from tomorrow to allow for the construction of the Modern Port at Rose Place in Kingstown.

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised that the Road which leads from Little Tokyo to Rose Place will be closed.

Speaking at the recent launch of the Project, Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis highlighted the importance of the Project to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and urged the public their support.

The 250 million US dollar project is being financed by the United Kingdom; the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

