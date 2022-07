Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Ricardo Adams is satisfied with the staging of the 2022 edition of Vincy Mas, despite the challenges which had to be addressed this year.

Mr. Adams was reflecting on the just-concluded celebrations, during the Round Table Talk programme last night.

Mr. Adams said the Covid 19 Pandemic created some uncertainty this year, and this resulted in late planning.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print