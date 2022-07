The Agricultural Input Warehouse is out of stock of Brown Sugar as a result of one supplier being unable to fulfill its shipment.

That is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said he received the information in a correspondenceĀ from the Agricultural Input Warehouse.

Plans are however being made to source Brown Sugar from another supplier once the necessary permissions are granted.

Dr. Gonsalves explained why permission is necessary to acquire Sugar from other sources.

