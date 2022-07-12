SVG to host Digital Transformation Webinar

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host its first webinar on Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies for stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industry, dubbed ‘Unlocking the Metaverse’.

The one-day webinar, a collaboration with the Organization of American States and META (Facebook) will provide a forum for Vincentian creatives to acquire knowledge on the use of emerging technologies as a revenue generating platform for their products and services.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture’s efforts to provide sensitisation, training and alternative source markets for creatives to boost their revenue streams.

Minister of Culture, Carlos James says the ministry is grateful for the support of the OAS and META in facilitating this webinar and they are pleased to provide this opportunity for stakeholders and it augers well for the strategic development of the Creative Industry.

Among the international speakers due to address the participants at the webinar are Héctor Faya, Director of Latin America Policy Programs and Government Outreach at META (Facebook), as well as Dr. Ignacio De Leon – CEO of National Law Center, University of Arizona.

The Organization of American States, through the OAS Youth Academy on Transformative Technologies of the Americas aim to train more than 10,000 creators through online courses in Augmented Reality (AR).

This is the first step towards bringing the metaverse to Latin America and the Caribbean, and the opening of a gateway to economic opportunities in 35 countries of the region through this venture.

