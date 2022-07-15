Team SVG results in the 2022 Caribbean Area Junior Squash Championships

Jaydan Williams of St Vincent and the Grenadines won the Boys Under-15 Gold Medal at the 2022 Caribbean Area Junior Squash Championships at the Georgetown Squash Complex in Guyana yesterday.

Williams beat Nicholas Lequay of Trinidad and Tobago 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-8.

Ciara George of St Vincent and the Grenadines lost the Girls Under-15 Consolation Final to Melanna Lammtagne of the British Virgin Islands 8-11, 3-11, 6-11.

Nadira Morgan, also of St Vincent and the Grenadines lost to Guyanese, Sanjana Nallipatti 5-11, 6-11, 5-11 in the Girls Under-17 Bronze Medal match.

The Championships will continue today.

