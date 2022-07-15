Police launches investigation into a double homicide

The Major Crime Unit (MCU) within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has initiated an investigation into a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The incident, which occurred at Block 2000, Old Montrose, resulted in the deaths of Darius Bynoe, 25yrs labourer of Old Montrose, and Zimron Richards, 28yrs labourer of Redemption Sharpes.

According to preliminary investigations, at about 9:45 p.m, the deceased men were sitting by the side of the public road in the vicinity of Singer Warehouse when a White Nissan car (registration number unknown) drove by and the occupants in the car fired on the men. Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds on their bodies.

Bynoe was pronounced dead at the scene while Richards died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) from his injuries. A third man was also shot in his left leg and is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The motive for the shootings is unknown at this time. The reported homicides for 2022 now stand at twenty Five (25).

A postmortem examination would be carried on the bodies to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF is soliciting the assistance of anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211, the Officer in charge Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

