Ten new Covid 19 cases recorded here in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says ten new COVID-19 cases have been recorded here, bringing the total number of active cases to 151.

Health officials say there were three new PCR cases and seven new Rapid Antigen cases from tests carried out yesterday, and two recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Four persons are currently hospitalized with the virus and all are unvaccinated.

9,225 cases of COVID-19 and 8,959 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

And, 71,811 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 36,858 persons have received their first dose; 30,984 have received their second dose and 3,969 persons have received boosters.

