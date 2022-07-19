Local fish production is expected to double

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the demand created by Rainforest seafoods will make the Fishing Industry an absolute money earner in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Gonsalves made the statement while delivering remarks at the recent opening of Rainforest Seafoods at Calliaqua.

He said with the opening of the seafood processing plant, more individuals who take up small scale fishing are expected to benefit.

He said there is now a demand for fish in St. Vincent and the Grenadines like never before, noting that the fish production locally is expected to double.

