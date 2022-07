The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO is continuing to work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that hurricane shelters are ready.

That is according to Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes while speaking on issues relating to the hurricane season on NBC Radio yesterday.

And Ms. Forbes said over the past few weeks NEMO has been working to ensure that there are basic supplies at all the satellite warehouses across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

 

