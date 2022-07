MRS JUNIE MARCELLINE JARDINE DELPESCHE of Akers, Mesopotamia died on Wednesday June 1st at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 31st at the Evesham Seventh Day Adventist church. The Service begins at 11am. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. All attending the funeral are asked to wear Mask.

