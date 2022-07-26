NEMO appeals to Vincentians to prepare for disasters amid the hurricane season

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is appealing to people across the country to ensure that they are prepared for disasters, especially during the current 2022 Hurricane season.

This appeal was made by Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes during an interview on NBC Radio.

Miss Forbes said it is important that people prepare early and have adequate disaster supplies to last them for at least one week, if there is a disaster.

Miss Forbes said people can also look at stocking up on local foods which can survive for a few days if a disaster strikes, if they cannot afford the prices at supermarkets.

She said people can purchase their hurricane supplies bit by bit every time they go grocery shopping.

