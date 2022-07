The Ministry of Agriculture will be establishing a Seaweed Invasion Task Force to advise on the management of Sargassum Seaweed.

This was revealed by Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar in response to a question in Parliament on Monday.

He said Sargassum Seaweed continues to be a major problem for Fisherfolk in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Caesar said the task force is expected to play an integral role in addressing the issue of Sargassum Seaweed.

