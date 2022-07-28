England’s Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Commonwealth Games

England’s Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games with a “light hamstring strain”.

Asher-Smith pulled up with the injury while competing for Great Britain in the Women’s 4×100 metres relay final at the World Athletics Championships on Monday in Oregon, USA.

She had won bronze in the 200 metres just a few days before, and she needs “a few days off” to protect the minor problem.

Asher-Smith came third in the 200 metres at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia four years ago.

She also won gold as part of the England 4×100 metres relay team

