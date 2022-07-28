Results of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-17 Super50 Championship

Trinidad and Tobago defeated the Leeward Islands by 50 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method, in the Third Round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-17 Super50 Championship at PowerGen Ground in Penal, Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

The scores in the rain-affected match: Trinidad and Tobago 204-7 off 42 overs, the Leeward Islands set a revised target of 201, 86-6 off 21.1 overs when rain brought forced the abandonment of the match.

Guyana’s unbeaten run came to an end, as they were beaten by nine wickets, by Jamaica, at the Inshan Ali Park, in Preysal.

The scores: Guyana 112 off 35.3 overs, Jamaica 116-1 off 13.5 overs.

The Windward Islands gained a 134-run win over defending champions Barbados at Gilbert Park, California.

In a game reduced to 41-overs-per-side due to rain, Windwards, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, reached 207-7, Barbados, who were set a revised target of 212, were dismissed for 77 off 21.1 overs.

The final day of the tournament will be today with each team playing two Twenty/20 matches.

