MS CYNTRA LONETTE JACK of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Chauncey and Campden Park died on Tuesday July 12th at the age of 45. The funeral takes place on Friday August 12th at the St Marks United Methodist church, 2017 Beverly Road, Brooklyn, New York. Viewing begins at 5pm. The Service begins at 7:00. Burial will be at the Carnasie Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print