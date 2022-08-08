St Vincent and the Grenadines advances to round 16 of the Women’s Doubles Table Tennis Championship

St Vincent and the Grenadines has advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s Doubles Table Tennis Championship at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Yesterday, Cumberbatch and Unica Velox won by default over Dheema Ali and Rafa Nazim of the Maldives who did not show up for the match.

At 4.30 a. m today, Cumberbatch and Velox played against Ru Wong and Jingyi Zhou of Singapore in the Round of 16 for a place in the Quarter Finals and were beaten 3-0.

In an earlier match Shanecia Delpesche and Jessica Mc Carter lost to Australia’s Yangzi Liu and Chunyi Feng , 1-11, 1-11, 1-11.

Vincentian athlete, Mikiesha Welcome finished 7th in the Women’s Triple Jump with a distance of 13.22 metres.

Welcome reached the last eight from the thirteen finalists.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will contest Squash today, when Othniel Bailey and Jason Doyle play in the plate quarter finals against Jace Jervis and Jake Kelly of the Cayman Islands at 9.15 a. m Eastern Caribbean Time.

