SVG and Taiwan signs two treaties

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China Taiwan are continuing to deepen relations with the signing of two treaties.

The Agency for Public Information, API says, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves today signed two Treaties on behalf of the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, with the Government of The Republic of China Taiwan.

The treaties signed were the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and the Treaty on the transfer of Sentenced Persons.

A letter of Intent for Co-operation on Higher Education was also signed.

The treaties were co-signed by Taiwan’s Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang, while the Minister of Education, Pan Wen-chung signed the Letter of Intent on Higher Education. President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen witnessed the ceremony.

The ceremony formed part of a day of celebrations arranged by the Taiwanese President in honour of Prime Minister Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister is leading a seven-member delegation on a one week official visit to Taiwan.

Meanwhile the Vincentian delegation in Taiwan will continue with their hectic itinerary this week.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and his delegation will visit Taiwan’s International Co-operation and Development Fund, ICDF, before proceeding to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy in Taiwan, to meet with Vincentian students studying in Taiwan.

On Wednesday the delegation will travel via Taiwan’s High spoeed Train from Nangang to Zuoying Station, and will meet with the Mayor of Kaohsiung, Chi Mai Chen.

The Prime Minister’s entourage will then attend a Briefing by the Port of Kaohsiung, and take a cruise from there.

On Thursday August 11th the team will visit one of the largest Shipbuilding Ports in the world – the Jong Shyn Shipbuuilding Group in the morning. And in the afternoon the Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Taiwan, Su Tseng Chang in the late afternoon.

Finally on Friday, the Vincentian delegation will visit the Taiwanese Overseas and Development Corporation

