The Ministry of Agriculture held a training workshop in Food Safety

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday hosted a training workshop in Food Safety at the Dumbarton Agriculture Station.

The workshop, the first in a series of training programs was held in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the lnter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Technical Specialist at the lnter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Michael Dalton said the program aims to build the capacity of farmers to supply high quality food to the local market.

Meanwhile, FAO National Project Coordinator, Laura Anthony-Browne said they are pleased to provide support to this training workshop

Over seventy farmers and fisherfolk across the country would benefit from the training Workshops.

