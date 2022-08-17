A total of 22 active COVID-19 cases now recorded here in SVG

There are now 22 active COVID-19 cases here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after one new case was recorded from tests carried out yesterday.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says ten recoveries were noted five un-vaccinated persons are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

To date, a total of 100-thousand 786 tests were carried out. There are 9,412 cases and 9,275 recoveries.

Total vaccines administered 72,468. 37,716 persons have received their first dose; 31,235 had their second dose and 4,117 persons have received boosters.

