Stakeholders in the Fisheries Sector will attend a workshop this week

Stakeholders in the Fisheries Sector are attending a workshop this week, to examine issues relating to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The workshop is hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization {FAO}

Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank Howard, provided an overview of the work done to update the country’s Fisheries Legislation.

Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Consultant at the FAO, Glenn Quelch is providing support to the workshop.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar highlighted the importance of the workshop.

