SVG condemns the USA for their attempt at seizing a Venezuelan aircraft

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has joined with other member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America – People’s Trade Treaty, ALBA-TCP, in condemning an attempt by the United States of America to seize a Venezuelan aircraft.

In a communique dated August 8th, members of ALBA expressed strong condemnation of what they say is the illegal request of the U.S. Department of Justice made on August 2nd to seize a Boeing 747 aircraft owned by the Venezuela Empresa de Transporte Aerocargo Del Sur – a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, which is located in Buenos Aires.

The communique says the illegitimate and illegal seizure order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, is a result of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Government of the United States, which attack the sovereignty of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and violate the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law.

The communique adds that the Alliance strongly repudiates the continuation of unilateral coercive measures against the Venezuelan people and government and once again calls on the international community to demand their immediate lifting.

It says ALBA-TCP supports the legal measures taken by the Venezuelan Government to safeguard its assets.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

