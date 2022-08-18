New air carrier to begin operations in SVG soon

Vincentians and other Caribbean nationals are likely to benefit from the coming on stream of two Jet Stream 31 aircraft, which are scheduled to begin operations shortly within the Eastern Caribbean.

The Agency for Public Information, API, says, this country’s Minister responsible for Civil Aviation, Carlos James, along with two Aviation Officers, were present at the Argyle International Airport, to witness an inspection flight by the airline operators.

The operation is a partnership between Barbados-based Executive Air and Blue Star.

They will join a number of other smaller operators, to strengthen the aviation service among the Eastern Caribbean Islands.

The flights will operate between Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Barbados.

Minister James said, as regional Governments continue to resolve the challenges facing regional air transport, the operation of the Jet Stream Aircraft will play a critical role, in filling the gap to support the movement of people in the Eastern Caribbean.

Photo by: St.Vincent Times

