Local Weather Forecast

The atmosphere is forecast to be unstable for the weekend over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to the passage of a tropical wave and its trailing instability.

A broad area of moisture will be present over the islands during the next three days resulting in generally cloudy conditions. The mid levels will remain moist lending support, and upper levels will become favourable on Sunday and add to the instability.

Friday: The tropical wave approaches the islands in the morning to begin affecting by the afternoon. Expect an increase in cloud cover and light to moderate scattered showers as the day goes by.

Saturday: Upper levels may not be favourable at this time and showers are forecast to still remain scattered with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday: A southerly pull and favorable upper levels could result in moderate to possibly heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across SVG.

Monday: Patches of moisture will linger resulting in occasional light showers.

Winds will blow from the east (E) at approximately 15km/h-30 km/h. East south easterly trades are expected from Saturday afternoon, backing to easterly (ESE-E).

Mostly southerly winds are anticipated around Sunday into Monday. Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts.

In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion.

