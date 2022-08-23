PM Gonsalves has provided a summary of the fiscal operations of the Central Government

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has provided a summary of the fiscal operations of the Central Government for the period ending July 31st 2022.

The prime Minister said on Radio this morning that there has been a decrease in the total revenue and grants for this year, in comparison to the same period last year.

Dr. Gonsalves says there has been an increase in Taxes on Goods and Services this year.

The Prime Minister says figures show that there was extra-ordinary expenditure as a result of the volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.

