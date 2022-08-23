The KCCU National Dance Festival has been launched

The 14th Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union {KCCU} National Dance Festival was launched today at Frenches House.

The Department of Culture in Ministry of Tourism and Culture will host the Festival in September with the theme “Creating a Vibrant Environment through Dance”.

In her address at the launching ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette thanked the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union for its support to the Festival

Meanwhile, Marketing Manager at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union, Ruth Stowe restated their commitment to the Dance Festival.

Addresses were also made Cultural Officer – Maxine Browne; Head of the Dance Department – Claydonna Peters and Officer assigned to the Dance Unit, Juanita Phillips.

