A total of 14 active cases recorded here in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 14 active cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says there two new cases were recorded on Tuesday August 23rd, while one recovery was noted.

Four persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19, one is fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated.

9,417 cases of Covid 19 and 9,288 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,532 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,145 persons have received their first dose; 31,260 have received their second dose and 4,127 persons have received boosters.

