The Ministry of Health appeals to the general public to assist in the eradication of Mosquitoes

An appeal has been made here for Vincentians to assist the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment with the eradication of Mosquitoes, as the rainy season progresses.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan said while the rainy season promotes the growth of plants which are good for healthy eating, it also promotes the breeding of mosquitoes.

He said Mosquitoes can spread a number of diseases including Dengue Fever, Zika and Chikungunya

Dr. Duncan urged residents to co-operate with the Public Health Department as it implements the mosquito eradication program.

Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

