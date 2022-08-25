Over 100 young people participated in this year’s Youth Development Summer Programme hosted by the Coast Guard

More than one hundred young people participated in the Youth Development Summer Programme hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

The program culminated on Saturday with the presentation of certificates to the participants at the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua.

Program Coordinator, Chief Petty Officer Damien Franklyn provided an overview of the Summer Program.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John said the Police Force will continue to carry out programs to influence young people in a positive way.

The program was held with the theme “Shaping our youths for life’s high seas“, and was sponsored by the Bank of St. Vincent and Grenadines, SVG Port Authority, Sagicor Life Incorporated, and Wind and Sea Tours Limited.

