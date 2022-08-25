Unvaccinated travelers entering SVG will no longer be required to quarantine once tested negative

The Ministry of Health has announced that effective Immediately: Thursday August 25th 2022

Unvaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines :

Will Not be required to complete the Pre-Arrival Form at health.gov.vc. MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 test result as per the following: A negative result of a COVID-19 RT-PCR done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival.

OR

A negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test done 24 hours before arrival may be retested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG.

Will NOT be required to quarantine in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved facility once the arrival COVID-19 test is negative. If the arrival COVID-19 test is positive, the traveler will isolate in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost. A reservation for a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel is therefore no longer required for travel to SVG.

Vaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines:

Will Not be required to complete the Pre-Arrival Form at health.gov.vc. Fully vaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines DO NOT NEED TO ARRIVE WITH A SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) TEST: MAY be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in SVG as determined by the Port Health Officer.

