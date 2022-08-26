The Melisizwe Brothers shares plans to host follow-up activities this year

Members of the Canadian-based Vincentian musical group, the Melisizwe Brothers are planning to host follow-up activities this year, following the success of their just concluded month-long summer programme across the country.

The programme is intended to motivate more young people to reach for their dreams.

Father of the Brothers Mark James told NBC News, that there is an abundance of talent here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the group will continue on its quest to find and strengthen talent among the nation’s youth, to ensure that more Vincentians can benefit from the global entertainment industry.

Mr. James also outlined some of the areas to be covered in the upcoming months

