 Paris St Germain and Monaco draw 1-1

Paris St Germain dropped their first points of the French Ligue 1 season as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at home with Monaco yesterday.

Neymar scored his eighth goal in five matches this season from a penalty after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) alerted the on-pitch referee to a foul on the Brazilian.

Kevin Volland had earlier given Monaco the lead in the 20th minute.

Paris St Germain top the table with 10 points, level with Marseille and Racing Lens (Lenz).

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Marseille won 3-0 at Nice earlier yesterday while Lens (Lenz) were home winners over Stade Rennes on Saturday.

