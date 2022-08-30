A total of 16 Covid-19 cases recorded in SVG

There now 16 active cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there were no new cases recorded on Monday August 29th, while two recoveries were noted.

Four persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19, one is fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated.

9,428 cases of Covid 19 and 9,297 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,531 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,146 persons have received their first dose; 31,257 have received their second dose and 4,128 persons have received boosters.

