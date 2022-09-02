Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit

Serena Williams showed she has no intention of ending her singles career without a fight after beating second seed, Estonian, Anett Kontaveit on another remarkable night at the US Open.

Williams, ranked 605th and turning 41 next month, won 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 to stun Kontaveit in New York last night.

Williams recently announced her intention to retire after her home major and is now into the third round.

Williams will play Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic next tomorrow.

A few weeks ago, in an essay for fashion magazine, Vogue, Williams announced that she was “evolving away” from playing tennis, but agreed after beating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday that she had been vague about her exact timeline.

While lacking some of the pomp and ceremony from her opening match on Monday, there was another special atmosphere last night as 23-time major singles champion Williams looked to extend her storied career by at least another round.

