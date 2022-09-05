Schools officially re-open

Thousands of students and Teachers are back in the classroom from today, as the 2022/23 academic year officially gets underway.

Minister of Education Curtis King has welcomed all stakeholders back to face-to-face learning for the new school year.

In a Back to School, address aired on NBC Radio this morning, Minister King said the 2022/2023 school year will return to the standard 39 weeks, ending on Friday 30th June 2023.

He also highlighted some of the initiatives to be undertaken by the Ministry this year, to prepare students to adapt to the challenges of living in a globalized world, which has become even more challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Minister King said the Ministry of Education is determined to provide the nation’s children and young people with the necessary schooling to ensure that they do not fall into poverty.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the relevant teaching personnel are available for the start of the new school year.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he discussed issues relating to the education sector on radio yesterday.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

