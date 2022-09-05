The Ministry of Health to launch a month of activities to coincide with Caribbean Wellness Day

An official launch will be held tomorrow, to unveil a month of activities hosted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, to coincide with Caribbean Wellness Day.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join countries across the region in observing Caribbean Wellness Day on Saturday September 10th.

The month of activities will be launched tomorrow Tuesday September 6, at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room from 9-11 a.m.

NBC Radio will bring live coverage of the launch from nine tomorrow morning.

