A total of 14 active Covid-19 cases recorded here in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 14 active cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry says there were no new cases recorded on Sunday September 4th, and two recoveries were noted.

Three persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19; one is fully vaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

9,432 cases of Covid 19 and 9,303 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,566 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,166 persons have received their first dose; 31,269 have received their second dose and 4,131 persons have received boosters.

