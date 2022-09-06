Minister Curtis King addresses the hiccups encountered at the Kingstown Preparatory School and Sandy Bay Primary School

Classes at the Kingstown Preparatory School began in earnest today, after some hiccups caused students to return home yesterday.

Minister of Education Curtis King addressed the issue while speaking to NBC News this morning.

He indicated that an investigation will be carried out into the matter.

Minister King said most of the schools were in a state of readiness yesterday but there were some minor issues at some schools, including the Sandy Bay Primary School.

The Minister has apologized to all Teachers, Students, Parents and Guardians for any inconvenience caused.

