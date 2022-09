The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in search for a new Attorney General, to replace Jaundy Martin, whose contract comes to an end this month.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Radio on Sunday.

Mr. Martin was sworn in as Attorney General in September 2017, replacing Mrs. Judith Jones-Morgan.

